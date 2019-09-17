|
Mary Kelly Reynolds
Bedminster Township, PA - Mary Kelly Reynolds, 76, of Bedminster Township PA, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on September 13, 2019. Born in Somerville Massachusetts, Mary graduated from St. Patrick's Academy Binghamton NY, attended SUNY Broome (Tech) and received her BA in Education from SUNY Cortland, NY. Mary met Bill while at Broome Tech, where he coined her name as "Kelly", and later married. Mary (Kelly) raised their family of 6 kids. She enjoyed nature and always appreciated a good walk. She was enthusiastic about her faith as a devoted catholic. Mary (Kelly) is survived by her loving husband Bill; her six children: William Jr (Rosemary), Colleen, Patrick, John (Cynthia), Michael, and James; five grandchildren: Andrew, Matthew, Ryan (Makayla), Victoria (Adam), and Delaney; many nieces and nephews including a very special niece Susan Speck, and sister Catherine Kelly.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Margaret Kelly, and sister Peggy (Marty) Speck.
Calling hours for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Scanlin Funeral Home, 175 East Butler Ave, Chalfont Pa from 7:00 - 9:00 pm.
Respects at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 100 Broad Street Hilltown, Pa, from 10:00 -11:00 am Wednesday, September 18, with Holy Mass at 11:00 am.
Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Newtown Pa.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Mary's name to: National Centre of Padre Pio Shrine www.padrepio.org; NBIA Disorders Association (in memoriam Sarah Wronko) www.nbiadisorders.org; or American Kidney Fund (in memoriam Ted Reynolds) www.kidneyfund.org.
