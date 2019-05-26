|
|
Mary (Bolas) Kowarek
- - Mary (Bolas) Kowarek, 98, fell asleep in the Lord on Thursday evening, May 23, 2019, surrounded by family.
Born July 17, 1920, Mary was the daughter of John and Susan Bolas. She grew up in the First Ward and graduated from Binghamton Central High School. She worked as an administrative assistant at I.B.M. Endicott until her marriage to 2nd Lt. Francis Kowarek in July 1944. Her greatest joy was tending to her home and caring for her family. She was a wonderful cook and her legendary potato salad, lemon pies and pumpkin pies will be greatly missed. After raising her family in Camillus, NY, she returned to the Triple Cities following the death of her husband. She was a faithful and lifelong member of St. Michael's Orthodox Church in Binghamton.
Mary is survived by her daughter Mary Kathleen (Fr. James Dutko), son Richard J. Kowarek, grandson Richard M. Dutko (fiancée Kaitlin Dempsey), and a number of nieces and nephews. Mary was predeceased by her parents, husband, brother John Bolas, and sisters Suzanne Muska, Veronica Howell, and Ann Tierney.
A viewing will take place at the Chopyak-Scheider Funeral Home in Binghamton on Tuesday, May 28 from 4-7 PM, with a memorial Panachida at 6:30 PM. Funeral services will be celebrated at St. Michael's Orthodox Church, 296 Clinton Street in Binghamton by Fr. Dutko and visiting clergy on Wednesday, May 29, 10 AM. Committal will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery.
The family extends special thanks to her landlord and friend Len Basso; Dr. Demetrios Gasparis of Endwell Family Physicians; Fr. Michael Kleban and Fr. Nathaniel Choma of St Mary's Orthodox Church, Endicott; the nurses and staff at Wilson Hospital ICU Unit and South Tower 5; Dr. Philip Dzwonczyk and the palliative care team at Wilson Hospital; and the community at Mercy House of the Southern Tier for their excellent and compassionate hospice care.
Contributions in her memory may be directed to St. Michael's Orthodox Church, Binghamton, NY and to the Mercy House of the Southern Tier, Endicott, NY.
Kindly share your reflections of Mary on her guestbook at Chopyak-Scheider.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 26 to May 27, 2019