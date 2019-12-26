|
Mary Krivyanik Bezek
Mary Krivyanik Bezek 95 years fell asleep in the Lord and joined her late, devoted and best friend of seventy-three years, Andrew J. Bezek, on Wednesday evening, December 25, 2019 at the Ideal Senior Living Center.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Marlene Martin, grandchildren Kerry (Jim) Klym and Jeff Martin, five great grandchildren, Devin, Olivia, Trevor, Cameron, and Brooke, her brother, Bill (Nancy) Krivyanik, and many nieces and nephews.
She was an active member of St. Michael's Orthodox Church, it's Mother's Club and worked at their annual pirohi sales. She was a retired employee of the GAF Corporation, Binghamton. She was a member of the Zuleika Temple #9 Daughters of the Nile.
She enjoyed dancing with her husband, singing, bowling and socializing.
The family will receive friends Monday at St. Michael's Orthodox Church, 292 Clinton Street, Binghamton from 10:30am followed by a funeral service at 11:30am offered by the Very Rev. Protopresbyter James Dutko. Entombment will be at Vestal Hills Memorial Park Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, kindly contribute to St. Michael's Orthodox Church, 296 Clinton St. Binghamton, NY 13905.
Kindly share your reflections of Mary on her guestbook at Chopyak-Scheider.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019