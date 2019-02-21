Mary Kucera



Endicott - Mary R. Kucera, 83,passed away at Wilson Hospital on Valentines Day, February 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by 2 recently found sisters, Vincentnita Ferro and Lucrezia Nelson. Also, her loving daughters and sons, Claire Jean & Darrell Force, Alexis & William Micha, Alex Kucera & Tracy McClenahan, David & Elaine Kucera, 9 Grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Also surviving Mary are her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Ann Hawley, John & Delores Kucera, Paul & Sue Kucera, William & Terry Kucera, many nieces, nephews & cousins. She was predeceased by her husband Alexander M. Kucera. Mary was a wonderful cook. She especially enjoyed making huge meals for the Holidays for her family. She was an extremely generous and giving person. All who knew Mary knew she had a special tone and a special way with words, and did everything her way.



The family will receive friends from 11am -1 pm Saturday March 2, at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm. Those wishing to remember Mary may make a donation to the .