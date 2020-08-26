Mary L. DiLuzio



Conklin - Mary L. DiLuzio, 82, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2020 with her loving family by her side. She is predeceased by her husband Albert A. DiLuzio. She is survived by her children Maria (Craig) Osborne; Theresa (Mark) Potenza, Bernadette (Bob) Donnelly; Christina (John) Jordan, Albert (Annie) DiLuzio; grandchildren Morgan (Eric Melo), Andrew, Connor and Nathan Osborne, Marissa, Christopher, Nick, Joey, Anthony and Matt Potenza, Keegan, Caroline and Quinn Donnelly, Abbey, Jacob and Jared Jordan, Armando, Vinny and Nicola DiLuzio; siblings Patrick Kelly and Nellie Tongue; her beloved sister-in-law Frances Lanuti; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins here and around the world. She was born in the west of Ireland (Skibereen, County Cork) in 1938. She came to this United States in 1958, and married Albert DiLuzio; the love of her life in 1961. She retired from St. Cashimir's Church where she was the caretaker of the rectory. Throughout her life, she spent her time generously giving to those in need and volunteered at the Danielle House of Binghamton. She was known for her gift of growing a plant from a seed or root to share with family and friends. She cherished time spent with her children, their spouses, and her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 5pm until 8pm at the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 137 Robinson St., Binghamton, NY 13904. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 9:30am at St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Binghamton. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial contributions to the Danielle House, 160 Riverside Dr., Binghamton, NY 13905 or Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Ave., Endicott, NY 13760. Arrangements are in the care of Albert J. DeMarco.



A quote from her: "See you at the end of the Rainbow, I'm just going home."









