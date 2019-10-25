|
|
Mary L. Furey
Binghamton - Mary L Furey, 87 of Binghamton, crossed over on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 11:11AM. In addition to her parents, Primo & Diana (Notari) Pascucci, she was predeceased by her husband, Paul Furey in 1991, her 3 brothers, Dino, Angelo, & Robert, and her feline companion, Bella. Nonni is survived by her children, Lisa & Daniel Williams and Paul & Sherrie Furey, grandchildren and the lights of her life, Alex & Abbey Williams, Elizabeth & Guilhem Cauchois, Juliana Williams & (GianPaolo Putrino), Joseph Furey & Jessica Furey, great grandchildren Giacomo, Enzo & Brooklynn, several nieces and nephews and special caregiver, Debbie Miller. Her parents immigrated from Italy and Nonni was born in the small town of Keystone, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Plains High School and met her future husband Paul in Old Forge, PA marrying in 1955. They traveled extensively, living in each state of the US, while Paul worked in the army bases and settled in Binghamton to start their family. Nonni always attracted a crowd with her sassy, sarcastic personality, she loved to cook, craft and socialize. Nonni was a homemaker and very hard worker, and was a Senior Companion at Broome Developmental Ctr. for over 20 years. She was a long time member of St. Mary's of the Assumption and loved the people at Unity of the Southern Tier. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 9:30AM at St Mary's of the Assumption in Binghamton and burial will follow in Holy Spirit Cemetery. Please join to celebrate the life of our beautiful, strong, funny, sassy and marvelous Nonni on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 5-8PM at the WM. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home 737 Chenango St. Port Dickinson, NY 13901. Those wishing, kindly consider a memorial contribution in Nonni's name to the 11921, Rockville Pike Suite 300, Rockville MD. 20852.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019