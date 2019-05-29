Services
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Vestal Hills Memorial Park Chapel
3997 Vestal Rd
Vestal, NY
View Map
Binghamton - Mary L. Meltzer, age 88, beloved, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend entered peacefully into eternal life on Wednesday, May 22nd, 2019, in Binghamton, NY, in her lifelong home. She was born April 30th, 1931, in Oneonta, NY, to Edith and David Lewis. She is survived by her brother, Bill Lewis, daughter, Sara Meltzer, three grandchildren, David C. Meltzer, Jr., Katherine McCarthy and Nolan Meltzer, and her great granddaughter, Amelia Meltzer. Mary grew up in Binghamton, NY, attended Binghamton High and later went up to attend Bates College in Maine. Funeral Services will be held at the Vestal Hills Memorial Park Chapel, 3997 Vestal Rd, Vestal, NY, Friday at 11 a.m. Rev. Kimberly Chastain will officiate. Family, friends, and others, whose lives Mary touched are invited to the Chapel at Vestal Hills Memorial Park Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. to reminisce, grieve, support each other.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 29 to May 30, 2019
