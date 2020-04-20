|
|
Mary L. Stevens
Binghamton - Mary L. Stevens, 89 of Binghamton, passed away, Monday, April 20, 2020 at her home. She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Robert L. Stevens. She is survived by nine children, Mark (Mitzi) Stevens, Linda Fiacco, Robin (Joe) Taft, Judy (Bob Romeo) Sheffler, Rotha (Harrison) Marsh, Gayle Stevens, Kelley (Tim Luberecki) Stevens, Bruce (Nikki) Stevens, Tracy (Steve) Smith; fourteen grandchildren; also many great-grandchildren, close family members and friends. In accordance with the current health guidelines, private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. Burial was in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. A public celebration of life will be announced when conditions permit. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to The Institute for Child Development PO BOX 6000, Binghamton, NY 13902-6000.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020