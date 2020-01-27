|
Mary L. Treible
Susquehanna, PA - Mary L. Treible, 82, passed away peacefully on January 26, 2020 with her family by her side. She is survived by her husband of almost 64 years, Charles "Jake" Treible; three children, Charlene (Gene) Osterhout, Mary (Harry) Thatcher, and Christopher (Michelle) Treible; grandchildren, Michael (Melissa) Thatcher, Jeremy (Stephanie) Thatcher, Josh (Megan) Osterhout, Breanna Treible, Kelsey Treible, Cheyne Phillips, Ryan Dixon, and Brodie and Kanor Haskins; great grandchildren, Kaidan and Kaliannah Osterhout, Lyric and Rhythm Thatcher, Logan, Emma, and Sadie Thatcher, and Makayla Phillips; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Mark Treible; a grandson Steven Osterhout; a sister, Rena Conklin; and all of her brothers, Bard, Clair, and Jack Conklin. Mary Treible was an area Avon Lady for more than 25 years. She enjoyed living in this area all of her life and visiting with everyone she met. In her later years, she spent countless hours feeding the squirrels and the birds, watching their antics. She listened to her favorite music constantly. Mary was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be deeply missed. A funeral service will be held at noon on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc., Hallstead, PA. Interment will be made in Woodlawn Cemetery, Great Bend, PA. Friends may call from 10 until noon at the funeral home, prior to the service on Friday. Memorial contributions in her memory may take the form of a donation to the Barnes-Kasson Hospital, Memo: Ambulance Fund, 2872 Turnpike Street, Susquehanna, PA 18847.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020