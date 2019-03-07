Services
Johnson City - Mary Lottie Vlasak (née Vajay), passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 75 years, Anthony H. Vlasak. Mary is survived by her daughter, Arlene J. Joiner (Boyd), and son, Anthony John, (Cynthia). She was also blessed with 6 grandchildren, 2 step- granddaughters, 9 great-grandchildren, 4 step great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandsons. Mary was well-known as a photographer. She started her career at Chenango Studio, later at Berthold Studio and lastly, managed Varden Studio in the Vestal Plaza with her husband. Mary's request was that her body be donated to Upstate Medical University. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Arrangements by Bednarsky Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 7, 2019
