Mary Lambrinos
Endicott - Mary Lambrinos, 95 of Endicott passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband James, parents Evagelos and Costontina Agatheas; brothers Nick, John and Jimmy, sisters Helen Papastrat, Beatrice Chris and Martha Delany. She is survived by her son and daughter in law James and Ann Lambrinos, Apalachin and a grandson Alexander, also several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was a member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Vestal and a retired employee of Bates Troy.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to the Broome County Humane Society, 167 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton, NY 13903.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 2 to July 3, 2019