Mary Lillian MurrayEndicott - Mary Lillian Murray, age 92, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2020 at Mercy House in Endicott. She was born February 10, 1928, in Pleasant Mount, PA, to Homer and Marie Brooking. Mary Lillian grew up in Pleasant Mount, PA before moving to the Southern Tier.She was a 1945 graduate of Pleasant Mount High School. Mary Lillian married her husband, of 59 years, James T. Murray in 1951. She worked for a short time at IBM Corporation.She is predeceased by her husband, James T. Murray; her parents, Homer and Marie Brooking; one sister, Patricia Jean; and five brothers, Ralph, Charles, Homer Jr, Jack, Paul James and Kenneth.Mary Lillian is survived by her sister, Verna Ann Lobello; 2 sister-in-law's, Sallie Brooking and Kristy Brooking and her children, Sharon and Larry Tyler, James Murray, Suzanne and David Scott, Thomas and Kay Murray, and Timothy and Wendy Murray. She is also survived by her six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. As well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.Mary Lillian was a beloved member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, the Altar Rosary Society, and the Christian Mothers Society. Her family would like to thank the Mercy House for their care and compassion of their mother during her final days.Funeral and Burial services will be at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Mary Lillian's memory may be made to Mercy House, 212 N McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760.