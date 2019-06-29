Services
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Chenango Street
Hillcrest, NY
View Map
Mary Lou Clendening Obituary
Mary Lou Clendening

Kirkwood - Mary Lou Clendening, 80, of Kirkwood passed away peacefully on Thursday June 27, 2019 after a lengthy struggle due to numerous complications. She was predeceased by her husband Richard (Dick) Clendening and by her brother Daniel Cullen. She is survived by her daughters, Joan (April)(Mark) Rauscher and Patty (John) Fitzgerald; her grandchildren Keely, Andrew, Courtney and Jessica; her sister Angela Miller; her cousins Tony (Kathy) Cullen and Rose (George) Hirko. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church, Hillcrest and a graduate of St. Paul's High School. Mary Lou was a long time Tax Collector for the Town of Kirkwood. She enjoyed the simple things in life, especially spending time with her family, going out to dinner and watching her favorite TV shows. She was faithful, honest, kind and caring. The family would like to thank the staff of Good Shepherd Fairview Home for the care they provided Mary Lou. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Chenango Street, Hillcrest, Monday at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 29 to June 30, 2019
