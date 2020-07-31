Mary Lou GreggApalachin - Mary Lou Gregg, age 88, of Apalachin, NY, passed away peacefully on July 30th. She was the wife of the late Walter Gregg whom she joins on a journey with angels in heaven. She was the daughter of the late Viola and Oswald Austin. She graduated from Johnson City High School and Wilson School of Nursing. Mary Lou was a licensed RN and finished her career at Ideal and Binghamton General emergency rooms.Mary Lou was a devoted mother of 5 and was active in her church and her community. She was a past member and 4 - year chairman of the Little Meadows Catholic Church Altar and Rosary Society. She was also an EMT and past member/president of the Little Meadows Rescue Squad. She worked with the Tioga County Cooperative Extension with several years as County 4-H Chair, 4-H Council liaison and a 4-H club leader. She was a known hobbyist who sold crafts roadside from her home. These crafts of wood, stone, crochet and stain glass can be found in the homes of her children, grandchildren and many friends and relatives. Many people remember Mary Lou and her husband Walt from the times they stopped along Pennsylvania Ave to buy yard woodcraft and fresh vegetables at their roadside stop. In later years, she especially enjoyed traveling in the car along country roads.She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Patty and Steve Brusso of Chandler, AZ; son, David Gregg (Kandi Weidow) of Owego, NY; daughter, Teresa Gregg-Hoffman of Apalachin, NY; son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Mary Ann Gregg of Apalachin, NY; son and daughter-in-law, Russell and Julia Gregg of Tully, NY; brother-in-law, Roy and Lorraine Gregg of Binghamton, NY; 13 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. She is predeceased by her parents, sister, Rita Goodwin, brother, James Austin, brother Robert Austin and granddaughter Myranda Gregg.The family will receive friends, Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 4 - 7 pm at Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, 765 Main Street, Vestal. Funeral Mass for Mary Lou will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 10 am at St. Bridgid Parish, St Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Friendsville, PA. Burial will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery, Little Meadows. Arrangements for Mary Lou are being handled by Coleman and Daniels Funeral Home and you can leave condolences and messages on their website.In Lieu of flowers the family requests all donations be sent to St. Bridgid Parish, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, PO Box 75, Friendsville, PA 18818