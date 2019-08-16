Services
DeMunn Funeral Home - Binghamton
36 Conklin Avenue
Binghamton, NY 13903
607 722-8800
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
DeMunn Funeral Home
36 Conklin Avenue
Binghamton, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
DeMunn Funeral Home
36 Conklin Avenue
Binghamton, NY
View Map
Interment
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Chenango Valley Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hadley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lou Hadley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Lou Hadley Obituary
Mary Lou Hadley

- - Beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Mary Lou Hadley, 86, went to live in Heaven August 14, 2019. She took a deep interest in anyone she ever met. Always remembering to send a card for a birthday to even those she met only once. Mary Lou retired from IBM and also sold real estate for many years. She and her husband Charles enjoyed spending time at their cottage in the Thousand Islands. She was a doting grandmother whose love for her grandsons knew no bounds.

She was predeceased by parents, John Fitch and Inez Gehm. Mary Lou is survived by her loving husband and devoted caregiver of 66 years, Charles, son, Mark Hadley, Lisle and Jeff Hadley, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., grandson, Justin Hadley, Vestal and Jared Hadley, Cocoa, Fla., great-grandchildren; Sailor, Sadie and Nash Hadley, brother and sister-in-law, Gerald and Irene Fitch, Binghamton, treasured niece, Lisa and Barry Winters, Endicott, nephew, Russell Fitch, Binghamton, extended family and many friends.

Funeral Services will be held 2:00 PM, Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the DeMunn Funeral Home, 36 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton with the Reverend Matthew Kennedy officiating. Family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:00 pm until the time of services. Interment will be at 2:00 pm, Monday, August 19, 2019 in Chenango Valley Cemetery. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now