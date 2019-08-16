|
Mary Lou Hadley
- - Beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Mary Lou Hadley, 86, went to live in Heaven August 14, 2019. She took a deep interest in anyone she ever met. Always remembering to send a card for a birthday to even those she met only once. Mary Lou retired from IBM and also sold real estate for many years. She and her husband Charles enjoyed spending time at their cottage in the Thousand Islands. She was a doting grandmother whose love for her grandsons knew no bounds.
She was predeceased by parents, John Fitch and Inez Gehm. Mary Lou is survived by her loving husband and devoted caregiver of 66 years, Charles, son, Mark Hadley, Lisle and Jeff Hadley, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., grandson, Justin Hadley, Vestal and Jared Hadley, Cocoa, Fla., great-grandchildren; Sailor, Sadie and Nash Hadley, brother and sister-in-law, Gerald and Irene Fitch, Binghamton, treasured niece, Lisa and Barry Winters, Endicott, nephew, Russell Fitch, Binghamton, extended family and many friends.
Funeral Services will be held 2:00 PM, Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the DeMunn Funeral Home, 36 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton with the Reverend Matthew Kennedy officiating. Family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:00 pm until the time of services. Interment will be at 2:00 pm, Monday, August 19, 2019 in Chenango Valley Cemetery. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 16, 2019