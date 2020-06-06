Mary Lou Rood



Hallstead, PA - Mary Lou Rood, 80, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on June 5, 2020 with her devoted husband of 63 years, Bob, by her side. Besides her husband, she is survived by her children, Robert Rood Jr (Shawn Lent), Susquehanna, PA, Paul (Patty) Rood, Hallstead, PA, and Scott Rood, Vandling, PA; one grandson, Brent Rood, Seattle, WA; a sister, Pamela (Jim) Tait; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, Joseph Vaccaro; her mother and step father, Mary Dell and Raymond "Plumber" Haley; and a brother, Jack Haley. Mary Lou was employed with Reddon's Drug Store for 25 years. She was a faithful member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Mary Lou was a devoted wife, mother, and sister. She was a loving and caring woman, who was admired by friends and family and a role model. A private Memorial Mass will be celebrated in St. Lawrence Catholic Church with Father David Cramer. Inurnment will be made in Rose Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities, 516 Fig Street, Scranton, PA 18505 or Most Holy Trinity Parish, 15 East Church Street, Susquehanna, PA 18847.









