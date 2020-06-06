Mary Lou Rood
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lou Rood

Hallstead, PA - Mary Lou Rood, 80, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on June 5, 2020 with her devoted husband of 63 years, Bob, by her side. Besides her husband, she is survived by her children, Robert Rood Jr (Shawn Lent), Susquehanna, PA, Paul (Patty) Rood, Hallstead, PA, and Scott Rood, Vandling, PA; one grandson, Brent Rood, Seattle, WA; a sister, Pamela (Jim) Tait; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, Joseph Vaccaro; her mother and step father, Mary Dell and Raymond "Plumber" Haley; and a brother, Jack Haley. Mary Lou was employed with Reddon's Drug Store for 25 years. She was a faithful member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Mary Lou was a devoted wife, mother, and sister. She was a loving and caring woman, who was admired by friends and family and a role model. A private Memorial Mass will be celebrated in St. Lawrence Catholic Church with Father David Cramer. Inurnment will be made in Rose Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities, 516 Fig Street, Scranton, PA 18505 or Most Holy Trinity Parish, 15 East Church Street, Susquehanna, PA 18847.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc.
25 Susquehanna Avenue
Hallstead, PA 18822
(570) 879-2287
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved