Conklin, NY - Mary Lou (Schweckendieck) Woodrow
DeLand,FL- Mary Lou (Schweckendieck) Woodrow, 59, formerly of Conklin, NY passed away June 21,2019. Mary Lou is predeceased by her parents Harry and Lucille Schweckendieck. She is survived by; her stepmother Evelyn Schweckendieck; her husband of 36 years, Gary Woodrow; three sons; Corey & Melissa Brewster,Matthew, and Jamie & Ashley; her stepson Gary Jr. & Tonia; her grandchildren, Austin, Lucas, Brianna, Haden, Aloah, Jack,Lauren, Diana, Jimmy, Michael, Angelica, William, and Luke. Three brothers; Gary & Deb Benjamin, Harry Schweckendieck Jr., William Benjamin, three sisters; Beverly Burkhardt, Sharon & Willie Platt, Lucille & Bert String, many nieces and nephews as well as extended family and lifelong friends. Burial will be private. A celebration of life will be held Monday July 1, 2019, from 4-6 pm at the Conklin Community center, 956 Conklin Road. In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution may be made to The . Condolences may be expressed online at www.SavageFS.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 30, 2019