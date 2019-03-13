|
Mary Lou Scott
Johnson City, NY - Mary Lou Scott 84, of Binghamton, NY went to be with the lord on March 10, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents Lou and Julia Galli. She is survived by her sister Julia (Tom) Hudak; brother Lou (Sharon) Galli; daughter Karen (Jim) Davis; son Joseph (Frances) Scott; son David (Denise) Scott; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren nieces and nephews. Mary Lou was an executive at Newchannels; brought cable to classrooms and was a previous communicant in the catholic Church. Visitation will be held on Friday at St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Binghamton, NY from 8:30am until 9:30am. A Funeral Mass will follow at 9:30am. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Catholic Charities of Broome County in memory of Mary Lou. Arrangements are in the care of Albert J. DeMarco.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019