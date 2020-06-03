Mary Louise Aswad
1935 - 2020
Binghamton - Mary Louise Aswad (née Jones) passed away on May 31, 2020. Mary Louise ("Mal") was born on April 28, 1935 to Mary Zebrowski and Glendor Jones in Forest City, Pennsylvania. Mal was a graduate of North High in 1953. She married her high school sweetheart, fellow North High graduate William ("Zeke") Aswad in 1957. She was a dedicated wife and homemaker. Mal and Zeke had two children, Stephanie and William ("Bill"). She was a long standing member of Saint Catherine's parish in Hillcrest, where she also volunteered her time. She was a selfless and devoted mother, a loving grandmother and great grandmother. She was a kind and compassionate friend with a quirky sense of humor and a contagious laugh.

Mary Louise is survived by her steadfast and loyal husband of 63 years, Zeke; sister Dorothy Brown of Missouri; daughter Stephanie McCabe of Maryland; son Bill Aswad and daughter-in-law Lisa of Port Dickinson; three grandchildren, Kaitlyn Fritts (Chris) and Billy and Madison Aswad; and four great-grand children. She was preceded in death by her son in law, Thomas McCabe. Cremation services provided by the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home. Please sign the online guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.
