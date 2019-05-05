|
|
Mary Louise (Genter) Clarey
- - Mary Louise (Genter) Clarey, beloved mother and devoted wife of 51 years to Thomas Clarey, passed away on December 12, 2018. Mary Lou was born in Binghamton, N.Y. the daughter of Laverne and Catherine (Haggerty) Genter. She was raised primarily by her mother and her Aunt Margaret Haggerty, as her father died when Mary Lou was very young. Mary Lou graduated Marywood College in Scranton, PA in 1965 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She taught kindergarten prior to marrying Thomas in 1967. She spent much of her married life as a homemaker, and also worked for Hecht's department stores for nearly 20 years. A constant over the years was her faith, dedication to her family and pride in her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her husband Tom Clarey and two children Patrick (Anne) Clarey of Carmel, IN and Mary (Jay) Rubino of Norfolk, VA, grandchildren Brigid, Lucy and Karolina Clarey, sisters- and brothers-in-law Margaret Anne and John Mendrykowski, Mary Jane Ramsey, Bill and Peggy Clarey, Rita Clarey, Mary Margaret Schmidt and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three children, Timothy, James Joseph and Michael John who died shortly after birth. A funeral Mass will be held on May 10 at 10:30 am at Saints John & Andrew Catholic Church, 1263 Vestal Avenue, Binghamton, NY. Burial will be later that afternoon at the Holy Name of Mary Cemetery, Montrose, PA. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 5, 2019