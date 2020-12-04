1/1
Mary M. Bulger
1956 - 2020
Binghamton - Mary M. Bulger, 64, is now at peace, passing on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Mary was born on October 4, 1956, daughter to Ann (O'Brien) and Donald Bulger. She is predeceased by her parents and brother David. She is survived by her sister, Ellen Wilbur and her children Erica and Jeffrey. Also her sister-in-law Angie Bulger and her children Nicole, Christina (Michael Connelly) and Daniel. Along with her nephew Michael D. Bulger-Swiderski; great nephews Tommy, Joshua and George; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was a member of the Moose Chapter 411 Binghamton and the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Mary worked for the State for 37 years, retiring from NYS Oxford Veterans Home. Mary's greatest pleasure was reading, followed by crossword puzzles, Nascar, trying new recipes and her travels to the western states with her sister. Special thanks go out to JoAnn Johnson, Greg Szelkowski and Lourdes Hospice who helped with Mary's care and home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Project Paw 127 Bevier Street, Binghamton, NY 13904 or St. Mary of the Assumption Church Restoration Fund, 37 Fayette Street, Binghamton, NY 13901. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Mary of the Assumption Church on Thursday, December 10th, 2020 at 9:30am. Burial and a memorial gathering will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Deposit N.Y. in the spring. Arrangements are in the care of the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
