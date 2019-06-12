|
|
Mary M. Vavra
Binghamton - Mary M. Vavra, 91 of Binghamton, passed away June 9, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, William Vavra; four brothers, Arthur, Patrick, Elmer and Robert Murray. She is survived by four children, Ellen (Scott) Cameron, Michael (Karen) Vavra, William P. (Cindy) Vavra, Marie (Eugene) Coleman; four grandchildren, Hugh Cameron, Joseph Vavra, Katherine Coleman, Andrew Coleman; also several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was a devout catholic and a member to The Church of the Holy Trinity, Binghamton and a retired IBM employee. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, June 14th at The Church of the Holy Trinity 346 Prospect St. Binghamton, NY at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City, NY. The family will receive friends at church on Friday from 10:00 AM until time of service at 11:00 AM. Arrangements are by The Bednarsky Funeral Home, Inc. 96 Glenwood Ave. Binghamton, NY 13905.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 12, 2019