Mary M. WardEndwell - Mary Martha Flynn Ward died on Sunday, September 13, 2020 after a brief illness. A native of Skaneateles Falls and Attica, New York, she was born on June 7, 1941 to the late John and Anne Flynn.In the recent year she moved to Endwell where she was so happy to be part of the hustle and bustle. She so loved her children and her grandchildren and was the greatest "listener" to all. She always came through for all who asked for advice, providing wisdom and moralistic values, teaching us all that we are accountable for our actions. May the "wind be always at your back" our dearest Mother.She was predeceased by her husband, Richard M. "Dick" Ward, Sr. Surviving are her children, Richard Jr and wife, Debra and their children Erika and Ryan (Amanda) of Strongsville, Ohio; Michael J of Auburn and his children Meghan and Matthew; Mary Ann and her husband Thomas DiFulvio and their children Lauren and Allison of Endwell; and some very special nieces and nephews.Services are private at Martha's request.