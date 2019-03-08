Services
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
Mary Malarkey


Mary Malarkey
1925 - 2019
Endicott - Mary Malarkey, 93, of Endicott was welcomed into heaven with open arms on March 5, 2019.

Born December 12, 1925, Mary was a joy to be around. She always had a smile on her face and a warm and welcoming presence. Mary had a long, courageous battle with dementia over the last 6 years. She was a strong woman, always managing to get through any obstacles life dealt her. We will cherish the memories we made with her and know she can now rest peacefully. We would like to extend a special heartfelt thank you to all of those that helped to care for Mary during this time, especially those at the Vestal Park Nursing Center.

Mary was predeceased by her husband Michael, Sr.; parents Pietro and Antoinette VanVestrout; brother Victor VanVestrout; sisters Rose VanVestrout; Anna (Nina) Signorelli and Josephine Fortorny; also several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. She is survived by her sons Michael, Jr. (Donna); Richard (Dorothy); Robert (Debbie) and Doug (Gia) Malarkey; grandchildren Felicia (Jose) Moreira; Robert (Desiree); Rick (Jessica); Derek (Crystal); Melissa; Megan and Austin Malarkey; great-grandchildren Isadora; Liliana and Jose, III; Paolo; Nico; Alessandro; Lucas; Alexa; Isabella; Robert III and Roman; a sister-in-law Betty Malarkey; also several nieces; nephews and cousins.

Mary loved being surrounded by family and friends. She was a wonderful cook and an excellent baker. We will always cherish our Thursday night pasta dinners at her house where she cooked for her sons, daughter-in-laws and grandchildren. Mary was also known for her delicious "eggball" recipe, homemade stuffing on Thanksgiving dinner and lemon meringue pie. Mary was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Endicott and the Alberobello Club of Endicott.

Funeral Services will be held Monday 9:30 am from the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home Sunday from 2-5 pm.
