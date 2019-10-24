Services
Binghamton - Mary Mangine, 84, passed away in Binghamton, NY, on October 13, 2019, with her son Joe at her bedside. Born Mary Alice Boyce, the daughter of John and Marcella Boyce, she is pre-deceased by her husband, Don, who passed in 2015. Married 57 years, she and Don enjoyed horse racing while vacationing in Saratoga Springs, NY every August for 40 years. When older, they enjoyed Tampa Bay Downs while wintering with family in Safety Harbor, FL for 15 years. Mary, also pre-deceased by her sister Patricia Foley, is survived by her twin Martha Farrell, of Johnson City, NY. She was blessed to spend her last years near Martha, her NY nieces, and their families; they generously supported, cared for, and loved her. Mary is survived by two sons, Joseph with wife Diane and son Adrian, and John with wife Sandy and daughters Lauren and Kelsey, as well as great grandson Nolan, age four. In all, Mary was gifted with nine adoring nieces and their families, all of whom brought great joy to her.

Moving to Berlin, NH in 1965 without relatives, the Mangine family was fortunate to meet Gay and Wally Anctil, Norman and Judy Rheaume, and the Farringtons. They all, with their entire families, embraced the Mangine family as relatives. Many a good time was had camping, hiking, dining, and spending time together. Mary and Don enjoyed the company while celebrating holidays, milestone events and friendship, whether on the Farm, in town, or at Cedar Pond. Mary's Catholic faith was unwavering and she enjoyed daily prayer with Gay, Judy and Jill. Mary was dedicated to family, living to provide happiness, humor and support to everyone. She succeeded in her endeavor and will forever be missed.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
