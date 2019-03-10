Services
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Windsor United Methodist Church
56 Chapel St.
Windsor, NY
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Windsor United Methodist Church
56 Chapel St.
Windsor, NY
Harpursville - Mary Regina (Nichols) Matias, 66, of Harpursville grew her wings to fly with the Lord on March 6, 2019. She is reunited with her granddaughter Allison Sherman, sister Sharon VanKuren, and parents Regis & Bertha Nichols. Mary treasured her summers at Otisco Lake and any time spent with friends and family, especially her grandchildren, who were her pride and joy. She devoted her life to serving others, spreading kindness and love to those around her. She was an angel living among us.

Mary is survived by her husband of 32 years, Ronald B. Matias, and their children: Denise (Travis) Riley, Dennis Sherman, Jr. (Kim Hampton), James (Terry) Matias, Ronald J. Matias, Sharon Matias, Jolene Fries, and Debra (Dan) Bunzey. She also leaves behind 13 precious grandchildren: Tara, Nicholas, & Brennen Riley; Devon, Ian, & Eli Sherman; Sierra, Allison, Micah (Gianna) & Jeremiah Matias; and Cody, Alysha, & Connor Fries. She is also survived by her sister Ruth Wheeler, niece Barbara Pompeii, and an extensive list of close family and friends. We give a heartfelt thanks to Dr. Beckles and the staff at UHS Wilson CVICU for their care and compassion for our beloved Mary in her final days.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 10 from 5:30-7:30PM, and a Memorial Service will be held on Monday, March 11 at 11AM, both at Windsor United Methodist Church, 56 Chapel St., Windsor. Memorial contributions can be made to Windsor UMC in Mary's memory.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 10, 2019
