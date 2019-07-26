Services
Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services
196 Clinton Street
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-729-5520
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes
Kent St.
Windsor, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Michaels
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary "Ronnie" Michaels


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary "Ronnie" Michaels Obituary
Mary "Ronnie" Michaels

Windsor - Mary "Ronnie" Michaels passed away July 24, 2019. She was born in Poland to Mary & Michael Szarejko on Nov. 15, 1920. She is predeceased by her daughter Phyllis, granddaughter Diane, two brothers John & Edward and sister Stephanie. Ronnie is survived by her daughter Donna (Mark) Hughes, brothers Chester Szarejko, Felix "Phil" (Marian) Szarejko, sister-in-laws Joan and Theresa, 4 grand children, 4 great grands, 2 great-great grands. Ronnie leaves behind many nieces, nephews and good friends. She owned a successful antique store in Philadelphia until her retirement. Ronnie moved to Windsor and called it home for more than 20 years. She will be greatly missed. Special thanks to Hillside Nursing Home for the loving care of Ronnie. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes, Kent St., Windsor on July 27 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers please send memorial donations to Transfiguration Monastery, 701 Rte 79, Windsor, NY 13865. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION,196 Clinton St. Binghamton, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services
Download Now