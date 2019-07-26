|
Mary "Ronnie" Michaels
Windsor - Mary "Ronnie" Michaels passed away July 24, 2019. She was born in Poland to Mary & Michael Szarejko on Nov. 15, 1920. She is predeceased by her daughter Phyllis, granddaughter Diane, two brothers John & Edward and sister Stephanie. Ronnie is survived by her daughter Donna (Mark) Hughes, brothers Chester Szarejko, Felix "Phil" (Marian) Szarejko, sister-in-laws Joan and Theresa, 4 grand children, 4 great grands, 2 great-great grands. Ronnie leaves behind many nieces, nephews and good friends. She owned a successful antique store in Philadelphia until her retirement. Ronnie moved to Windsor and called it home for more than 20 years. She will be greatly missed. Special thanks to Hillside Nursing Home for the loving care of Ronnie. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes, Kent St., Windsor on July 27 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers please send memorial donations to Transfiguration Monastery, 701 Rte 79, Windsor, NY 13865. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION,196 Clinton St. Binghamton, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 26, 2019