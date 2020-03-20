|
|
Mary Motsavage
Conklin - Mary Motsavage, age 72, of Conklin, NY, formerly of Mildred, PA, passed away March 16th, 2020 at Willow Point Nursing Home.
She was born March 6th, 1948 in Towanda, PA, the daughter of Carl and Alma Weed of Mildred, PA. She graduated from Sullivan County High School in Laporte, PA. Following high school, she attended Binghamton General School of Nursing and graduated with her RN degree. She served as an RN at both Binghamton General Hospital and Wilson Memorial Hospital.
She is survived by her loving husband, Peter Motsavage of 45 years, her sister Ann Stone and husband John of Montrose, PA, her brother and sister-in-law Jerry and Maria Motsavage of Binghamton, NY, her sister-in-law Melva Vizvary, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be sent to the and/or the Broome County Humane Society.
The family wishes to thank the entire staff of Willow Point Nursing Home South 2 for their constant kind and loving care for Mary.
ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY MIKESKA FUNERAL HOME 161 CLINTON STREET BINGHAMTON NEW YORK.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 20 to Mar. 29, 2020