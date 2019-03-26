|
Mary Nandi
Vestal - Mary Margaret (Moira) Nandi, 77, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2019. She was born on a farm in Carrowcrin Village, County Galway, Ireland, in 1941 to Martin and Mae Delia Conway. She met and married her husband of 51 years while working as a nurse in London, England, and they immigrated to the United States in 1967. Together they built a medical practice for 25 years on Front Street in Binghamton. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Manis Nandi, her children, Sheila and Neal (Melissa), and her brothers and sisters, John Conway, Michael Conway, and Ina Keating, and their families. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Vincent de Paul Blessed Sacrament Church, Clubhouse Road, Vestal, Friday at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Mary's memory may be made to Missionaries of Charity, 335 E. 145th Street, Bronx, NY 10451.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019