Mary Norma (Stack) Vallequette
Johnson City - Mary Norma Vallequette, 92, received her angel wings on December 17, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family. She was predeceased by her parents, Marie Flynn (Stack) & Louise Stack; brothers, Kenneth Stack, Teddy & Edna Stack, Jimmy Stack, Hank Martinez; father and mother-in-law, Thelma & Lewis Vallequette; sister-in-law, Lois Vallequette. She is survived by her loving and doting husband, Clark Vallequette; children, Kirk Vallequette, Howard (Judy) Vallequette, Rene' (Jeff) Shaver; grandchildren, Tim (Kim) Vallequette, Misty Vallequette, (Keith Shipmen), Kristi Vallequette, Danielle (Steve) Donlin, Nicole (Matthew) Blye, Jeffrey (Karen) Shaver; great grandchildren Madelyn, Donovan, Emma, Kailie, Ashlynn, Kensley, Tyler, Adriana & Hannah. Norma graduated from Union Endicott, Class of 1947 and went on to work as a Dental Assistant. Norma enjoyed traveling from NY to Florida every year with her captain at her side. She enjoyed her garden, canning tomatoes and dillie beans, baking Christmas cookies and cleaning Clark's fish. Most of all she loved the time she spent with her family. The family would like to thank the Lourdes Hospice team for their wonderful care and support. Funeral Services for Norma will be held on Friday at 1 PM at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott, with Deacon Dale Crotsley of Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Vestal, officiating. Burial will be in Riverhurst Cemetery, Endicott. The family will receive friends on Friday at the Allen Memorial Home from 12 PM until Service time at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Norma's memory may be made to the , 31 Adams Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019