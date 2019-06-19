Services
Hennessey Funeral Home - Susquehanna
747 Jackson Avenue
Susquehanna, PA 18847
(570) 853-3127
Deposit, NY - Mary Elizabeth O'Connell, age 79, died peacefully at Chase Memorial Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in New Berlin, NY on June 16, 2019. Mary was a long-time resident of Deposit, NY residing at 37 Main Street.

Mary was predeceased by her parents Eleanor and Gerald Ottaway and her daughter-in-law Brenda O'Connell.

Mary is survived by her husband Ronald O'Connell, three children Brian, Loraine and Steven, her daughter-in-law Lisa O'Connell, three grandchildren Benjamin O'Connell, Craig O'Connell, and Alex Dean, her sister Sue Hudson, Sue's husband Olin Hudson and Sue's children Rob (wife Wendy), Marchelle (Husband Paul) and Jonna (Husband Kirk). Mary was a special friend to many, notably to Ann Schambach.

Mary graduated from Franklinville Jr./Sr. High School. She received her BS from Ithaca College, 1962. She married her husband Ron in 1962. Mary taught, subbed and was the Audio-Visual Director for 35 years in Deposit Schools, retiring in 1997.

Mary was actively involved in the great community of Deposit. She and Ann were instrumental getting Butler Brooke cleaned up and started planting flowers in downtown Deposit. She worked with Ron as statistician/scorekeeper/videographer for many years during sports seasons. She was very supportive of all scholastic sports in Deposit and had an influence on so many people that it's impossible to list them all. She was truly a one in a million person.

Services will be held at the First United Methodist Church on 109 Second Street in Deposit, NY on Saturday June 22, 2019. Calling hours are from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Service at 3:00 PM with refreshments immediately thereafter.

In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to www.parkinson.org.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 19, 2019
