Mary P. (Piech) Fox

Mary P. (Piech) Fox Obituary
Mary P. Fox (nee Piech)

formerly Lisle - Mary P. Fox (nee Piech), 95, formerly of Lisle, NY was welcomed into God's arms on December 27, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Frank J. Fox. Loving mother of Frank and Jeanine Fox, John Fox, Janet and Paul Vassallo, Karen and Keith Dodd-Lane and Michael Fox; Allen Sandy. Her cherished chickadees Jenn and Nick; Sarah and Tom; Christy and Kyle; Brandon, Andrew, Tyler, Justin and Jackie.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11 AM at Nanticoke United Methodist Church, 25 Church Street, Lisle, NY. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be sent to Nanticoke United Methodist Church in care of Connie Piech, 78 Cayuga Drive, Lisle, NY 13797. Arrangements are being handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey, NJ (201-327-0030). Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghs neider.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
