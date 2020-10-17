Mary P. LewisVestal - Mary P. (Thorpe) Lewis of Vestal passed away Friday, Oct 16 2020 at age 99. She is survived by her four children Jacqueline Johnsen (Peter) of Kendall Park, NJ, Robert Lewis (Cindy) of Palm Coast, FL, Kevin Lewis (Loretta Sullivan) of Apalachin, NY, and Mary Ann Morgan (Kenneth) of Binghamton, NY, as well as dozens of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Tallie Lewis and her three brothers, Ernest Thorpe, Vincent Thorpe, and Paul Thorpe.Mary was born June 16, 1921 to Ernest and Effa (Campbell) Thorpe of Framingham, MA. Having three older brothers, she grew up a 'tomboy' with a love for sports and adventure. Mary attended Framingham High and went on to graduate Magna Cum Laude from Emmanuel College (Boston), where she participated in Student Council, Latin Club, Riding Club, Drama Club, Choir, Basketball and Hockey. She was elected to the "Who's Who Among American Universities & Colleges" and then accepted a position in the Physics Research Lab of M.I.T.In March 1944, Mary was among the first women to join the US Marines in support of the war effort. She served as a Lieutenant in the Radar Division where she was selected for special training at the Harvard Radar School and the M.I.T. Advanced Electrical Insulation Properties School. After the war, Mary accepted a position at IBM Endicott Chem Lab and it was during an IBM co-ed softball game that she first met her husband Tallie. They married in 1947 and, upon the birth of their first child, Mary became a dedicated stay-at-home mom. She loved spending time with her immediate and extended family members. Despite handling the family and household responsibilities, Mary always made time for two of her favorite activities, golf and bowling, and she did so even into her 90's.Mary had a life-long devotion to her Catholic faith. She cherished her participation in Our Lady of Sorrows Parish that she so dearly loved, and where her life was enriched by so many wonderful friends. Mary was always an optimist and, even as her health was failing, she would say, "Whatever the Lord has chosen for me, I will accept". The Lord has now chosen to bring his devoted servant home.The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Oct 20, 9:30am - 10:30am at Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, 765 Main Street, Vestal. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 801 Main Street, Vestal at 11 am. Burial will be at Vestal Park Cemetery, 315 Main Street, Vestal.