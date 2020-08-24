Mary P Philhower



Windsor - Never lose faith, make yourself familiar with the angels, and behold them frequently in spirit; for without being seen, they are present with you.



Mary was peacefully called home to her lord and savior on Saturday, Aug 15th where she was met by her husband Gil and her son Nick.



Mary is survived by her brother Ronald Kelly, her daughter Kelly Philhower, her granddaughters Eva & Audrey, her close friend Brian Shannon, her beloved dog Bently and many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.



Mary loved spending time with her grandbabies, having coffee with her friends, camping, helping her elderly friends, doing her family research, feeding her birds & chipmunks, helping those in need and serving her lord. Mary will be so missed by all who were fortunate to have had her in their lives.



Services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church 107 Pine St. Hallstead P.A 18822 at 2 pm on August 28th. Arrangements are made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES









