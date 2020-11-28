1/
Mary R. (Clark) Bishop
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary R. Bishop (Clark)

Mary R. Bishop (Clark), born 2-2-1955 entered into eternal rest on 11-25-2020 after a battle with Covid-19. Mary was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband, Voyle (Tom) Bishop, Sr., who has been by her side since they started dating at the age of 12. She is also survived by her children, Voyle Bishop, Jr., James (Megan) Bishop, and Taria (Donnell) Mejia. Her 9 grandchildren, Preston, Jeremiah, KamRen, Kasidey, Gavin, AdaLynn, BayLee, CaliLeah, and Lanet. Her sisters Dale (Ronald) Evanchof and Kathy Rivera, brother Deyo Clark, Jr, many nieces and nephews and her dog she loved as much as her children, Kiji.

Mary was an avid Bingo Player and enjoyed going to the casinos, especially with her sisters and dear friends, Eva and Everett Oakley and their sons.

She is predeceased by her parents, Rosemary and Deyo Clark, Sr., brothers infant Richard, Donald Sr., and Daniel Sr. Clark, sister in law, Patricia Clark, and brother in law, José (Joey) Rivera.

Due to Covid-19 concerns, a memorial service will be held at a later date. The family will be making a video of special memories to be shared throughout various social media outlets.

ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY THE MIKESKA FUNERAL HOME 161 CLINTON STREET BINGHAMTON NEW YORK




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved