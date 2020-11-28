Mary R. Bishop (Clark)



Mary R. Bishop (Clark), born 2-2-1955 entered into eternal rest on 11-25-2020 after a battle with Covid-19. Mary was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband, Voyle (Tom) Bishop, Sr., who has been by her side since they started dating at the age of 12. She is also survived by her children, Voyle Bishop, Jr., James (Megan) Bishop, and Taria (Donnell) Mejia. Her 9 grandchildren, Preston, Jeremiah, KamRen, Kasidey, Gavin, AdaLynn, BayLee, CaliLeah, and Lanet. Her sisters Dale (Ronald) Evanchof and Kathy Rivera, brother Deyo Clark, Jr, many nieces and nephews and her dog she loved as much as her children, Kiji.



Mary was an avid Bingo Player and enjoyed going to the casinos, especially with her sisters and dear friends, Eva and Everett Oakley and their sons.



She is predeceased by her parents, Rosemary and Deyo Clark, Sr., brothers infant Richard, Donald Sr., and Daniel Sr. Clark, sister in law, Patricia Clark, and brother in law, José (Joey) Rivera.



Due to Covid-19 concerns, a memorial service will be held at a later date. The family will be making a video of special memories to be shared throughout various social media outlets.



ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY THE MIKESKA FUNERAL HOME 161 CLINTON STREET BINGHAMTON NEW YORK









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store