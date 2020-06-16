Mary R Foran
Albany - It is with great sadness that the family of Mary R Foran announces her peaceful passing on Sunday June 14 at the age of 87 years at St. Peter's Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Albany NY.
Mary was pre-deceased by her husband, Daniel J Foran and her brothers, Budd J Somers and Walter R Somers.
She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Deborah Dorsey (Kevin) and her sons Kevin Foran (Debbie), Keith Foran (Lisa) and Lawrence Foran (Adrian); her grandchildren Jared, Alexandra and Daniel, a sister-in-law Aleta Somers, as well as many other relatives and friends.
Mary worked at General Electric briefly then became the bookkeeper for her husband's business as well as creating a loving and beautiful home for her family. She was member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Vestal, NY where she was a longtime member of the Altar and Rosary Society and helped with other groups within the church. Mary loved to participate in a local bowling league and was, sometimes, a member of 3 bowling teams, at the same time.
After her retirement she traveled to visit family and volunteered at Mom's House in Endicott. Mary continued bowling and loved creating artwork including painting, crocheting, and various other crafts.
A Memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Vestal on Monday June 22 at 10:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to:
The American Heart Association
https://www.heart.org/
7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231
Mom's House of Johnson City
https://momshouseny.org/
770 Harry L Dr, Johnson City, NY 13790
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 16 to Jun. 19, 2020.