Mary R. StromThe Strom family lost a bright light & a beautiful soul on Dec. 3 when Mary passed away at Ideal Senior Living Center, the place she called home for the last 6 years. Mary was pre-deceased by the love her life husband George, and her siblings. She is survived by her children, Sue & Pat, and many extended family members. Mary was known for her infinite sunny disposition, love of all things chocolate, appreciation for beautiful sunrises & sunsets, knack for growing roses, and showering her family with love. The family is eternally grateful to the Ideal Daffodil Court staff, including administrative staff & Dr. Eisenberg for their kindness, humor, and compassionate care of Mary as a member of their own family. Due to COVID-19, a private funeral was held and internment was at Riverhurst Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Animal Care Council Endicott, or Project PAW Binghamton.