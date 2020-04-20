Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Rebecca (Ward) Murphy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Rebecca (Ward) Murphy Obituary
Mary Rebecca (Ward) Murphy

Johnson City, NY - Mary Rebecca Murphy passed away Friday morning, April 17, 2020, at Wilson Hospital. Rebecca was predeceased by her husband, Eugene C. Murphy.

Rebecca is survived by her four children, Sharon M. Allbaugh (John) of Wichita, KS; Sandra Murphy Mead (Robert) of Endicott, NY; Brian E. Murphy (Colleen) of Endwell, NY; Colleen M. Conzola (James) of Endicott, NY; nine grandchildren, Ryan Mead (Carolyn), Victoria Mead (Alessandro Bitto), Alexandra Allbaugh, Kathryn Murphy, Carter Allbaugh, Brendan Murphy, Kevin Conzola, Meghan Murphy, Brian Conzola; six great-grandchildren, Arianna Allbaugh, Claudia Mead, Margot Mead, Raffaella Bitto, Ferdinando Bitto, and Rosemary Mead.

She was a member of St. James Church, Johnson City. A private funeral service will be arranged by J. F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc. Burial will be in St. Augustine Cemetery, Silver Lake, PA.

Those wishing may make contributions in Rebecca's name to St. James Church, 147 Main Street, Johnson City, NY, 13790
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -