Mary Rebecca (Ward) Murphy
Johnson City, NY - Mary Rebecca Murphy passed away Friday morning, April 17, 2020, at Wilson Hospital. Rebecca was predeceased by her husband, Eugene C. Murphy.
Rebecca is survived by her four children, Sharon M. Allbaugh (John) of Wichita, KS; Sandra Murphy Mead (Robert) of Endicott, NY; Brian E. Murphy (Colleen) of Endwell, NY; Colleen M. Conzola (James) of Endicott, NY; nine grandchildren, Ryan Mead (Carolyn), Victoria Mead (Alessandro Bitto), Alexandra Allbaugh, Kathryn Murphy, Carter Allbaugh, Brendan Murphy, Kevin Conzola, Meghan Murphy, Brian Conzola; six great-grandchildren, Arianna Allbaugh, Claudia Mead, Margot Mead, Raffaella Bitto, Ferdinando Bitto, and Rosemary Mead.
She was a member of St. James Church, Johnson City. A private funeral service will be arranged by J. F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc. Burial will be in St. Augustine Cemetery, Silver Lake, PA.
Those wishing may make contributions in Rebecca's name to St. James Church, 147 Main Street, Johnson City, NY, 13790
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020