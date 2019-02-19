Services
Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home
69-71 Maple Street
Harpursville, NY 13787
(607) 693-1151
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home
69-71 Maple Street
Harpursville, NY 13787
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home
69-71 Maple Street
Harpursville, NY 13787
Afton - Mary S. Joslyn, 94 of Afton passed away Sun. Feb. 17, 2019 at Chestnut Park Nursing Home in Oneonta. She was predeceased by her 2 husbands, Francis Steinbrecher Sr. & Foster Joslyn, daughter, Ann Marie King. She is survived by her son, Francis (Michelle) Steinbrecher Jr., Harpursville daughter, Martha (Michael) Lee-Holcomb, Harpursville, numerous loving grandchildren, niece, Mary Jo Francisco, 2 dear friends, Jean Stanton & Tina Iaia, both of Afton.

Funeral Services will be held at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home 69-71 Maple Street Harpursville on Thurs. at 2 p.m. John Snel will officiate. Burial will be in Nineveh Presbyterian Cemetery in the spring. The family will receive friends at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home on Thurs. from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to service. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 19, 2019
