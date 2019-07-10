Services
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Ss. Cyril & Methodius Church
148 Clinton St.
Binghamton, NY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
SS. Cyril and Methodius Church
148 Clinton St.
Binghamton, NY
View Map
1924 - 2019
Binghamton - Mary Smetana of Binghamton died Monday July 8, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of many years, John Smetana. She is survived by her children, Marlene and Henry Cook, Michael and Julie Smetana and Janet Knifer; three grandchildren and two great grandchildren also by several nieces and nephews. She was a member of SS. Cyril and Methodius Church, Binghamton. She was a retired 44 year employee of Endicott-Johnson Shoe Corporation. She was an avid bowler. She was blessed with the gift of Mercy and took pleasure in caring for her family. A Funeral Mass will be offered at SS. Cyril and Methodius Church, Clinton Street, Binghamton, Thursday at 10 a.m. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at St. Cyril's Church Thursday from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in Mary's memory may be made to any local animal shelter of your choice.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 10 to July 11, 2019
