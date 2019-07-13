|
Mary T. Clarke
Johnson City - Mary T. Clarke, 98, of Johnson City, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, James Clarke; infant daughter, Kathleen Clarke; great grandson, Cody Clarke; parents, John and Mary Millon, her brother and her sister, and son-in-law, Thomas McGovern. She is survived by her eight children; Mary Beth Clarke and Jon Holland, Jack and Karen Clarke, Michael and Colleen Clarke, James Clarke, Ann and Ken Binkiewicz, Jude Clarke, Patty and Steve Rose, Bunny McGovern; granddaughter and husband, Jill and Ted Turkowski; grandson Jeffrey Springsteen; granddaughter and husband, Keisha and Dean Johnson; grandson and wife, Aaron and Michele Clarke; grandson, Jonathan Clarke and fiancée, Tarica Golding; granddaughters, Katie Clarke and Meaghan and John Litchko; grandsons, Sean and Kara Clarke and Seamus and Brittany Clarke; grandsons, Sam and Jake Binkiewicz, granddaughters, Justine and Thomas Boburka and Emily Clarke; grandsons, Ian and Stephen Rose; granddaughters, Leah and Alli McGovern; great-grandchildren, Nicole, Heather and husband Tyler, Lauren, Alyssa, Brooke, Jason, Kevin, Davis, Bradley, Zachary, Sabian, Aiden, Elliott, Rylee and Natalie and many loving relatives. Mary was well respected and retired from Lourdes Hospital with over 40 years of service in the newborn nursery. She was devoted her to family; she lived for her children and grandchildren; taking family vacations to the 1000 Islands, Emerald Island, NC and an annual trip to Maine in November. Her home and holidays will always hold wonderful memories, famous for her fried chicken and mashed potatoes which no one can duplicate. She was a sports enthusiast, especially her beloved Yankees. Mary had a strong Catholic faith, a special devotion to the Blessed Mother and was a lifelong member of St. James Church. The family wishes to thank the staff at Elizabeth Church Manor for the excellent care they provided for the last 7 years. Friends and family may call at the J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc., 150 Main St., Johnson City, Sunday from 4pm to 7pm. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 9am, Monday at St. James Church, 131 Main St., Johnson City with burial in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory may be made to a .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 13 to July 14, 2019