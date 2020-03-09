|
Mary T. Kramer
Binghamton - Mary T. Kramer, 66, Went to be with the Lord, on March 6 after fighting a long battle. She was a long-term resident at the Greater Binghamton Health Center where she received compassionate care. Mary was raised in Queens, NY where she attended STS. Joachim and Anne Elementary School and Thorpe Secretarial School. Mary worked as a dental assistant and in the food service industry. Mary enjoyed making jewelry, having her hair done up and manicures. Growing up Mary greatly enjoyed summers at the beach in East Hampton, Long Island. She is survived by sisters Karen Kramer, Julie Widmer and Barbara Davey of Deposit, New York. She is also survived by her nephews Albert Widmer of Binghamton and Ian Davey of Alabama as well as great nephew Skylar Widmer. She is predeceased by her loving parents, John J. Kramer, Jr. and Juliana E. Kramer. Visitation will be held on March 11th at Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home at 137 Robinson Street, Binghamton between 4 and 6 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, March 12th at 2:30 p.m. at Saints John and Andrew Roman Catholic Church located at 1263 Vestal Avenue, Binghamton. Interment will be in St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, New York on March 13 at 11am.
