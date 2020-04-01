|
|
Mary Theresa Rice
Whitney Point - (12/2/1928)
Mary T. Rice passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at Cortland Park Rehabilitation. She was born in New York City and worked as a telephone operator for A T & T. She lived on Long Island and Ellenville before moving to Whitney Point. She was predeceased by her husband, Warren and son, Jeffrey.
Funeral services will be held at a later date at St. Patrick's Church, Whitney Point, NY. Arrangements are in the care of James Shara.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 1 to Apr. 4, 2020