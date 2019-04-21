|
Formerly of Apalachin - Mary Veronica Welsh, 88, passed away peacefully with her children at her side on Tuesday, April 16th in Auburn, NY. Veronica was born in Binghamton on September 20, 1930. She graduated from St. Paul's High School in 1948. While in high school she met Charlie Welsh, who became the love of her life and whom she married in 1951. Veronica and Charlie moved to Apalachin in 1957, where they lived for 54 years. She was employed as a bank teller for many years at First City National Bank. For 23 years, Veronica and Charlie were owners/partners in the Hooper Road Package Store in Endwell. She was an active member of St. Margaret Mary Church and served in many volunteer capacities including as a Stephens Minister to many in need. She lived in Auburn, NY for the last six years of her life, and she was lovingly cared for by the staff of the 7th floor of the Commons on St. Anthony during her last three years. She is predeceased by her devoted husband of 63 years, Charles; and by her beloved mother and father Helena and Joseph Haher. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law James and Jill Welsh of Vienna, VA; her daughter and son-in-law Margaret and Fran Cunningham of Auburn, NY; her grandchildren who she cared for and deeply loved every day, Kristin, Kara, Brian, and Charles Cunningham and Joseph Welsh; her sister Joanne Ash of Vestal, NY, her brother John Haher of Scotia, NY, her brother Martin Haher of Johnson City, NY; her sister-in-law Edith Gardner of Beaver Falls, PA, and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom she adored. Veronica lived life fully devoted to her extended family and large circle of friends. She was always most concerned with the care and support of others and many benefited from her generosity of spirit. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Paul's Church, Chenango Street, Binghamton, Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Apalachin. The family will receive friends at the J. A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. In honor of her 12 year struggle with dementia, the family asks that in lieu of flowers you consider a donation to the .
