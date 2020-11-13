Mary Wilcox
Greene - Mary Wilcox (Mullenax) was given wings November 10, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Mary was the mom who always listened and never judged. She was the sister who never had a cross word for you but had a stare that could, if needed, bore a hole through you. Mary was the grandmother who always made sure you got a birthday or Christmas card with at least ten bucks in it no matter what was going on in her life! Mary was the lady who you wished was your mom or grandma. She was the lady who always gave you a warm smile. Mary was the lady who never asked for anything, but if she did, she would thank you like you were giving up your right arm to her. She was the lady who so many LOVED and ADORED.
Mary was predeceased by her husband, Carl Wilcox, Sr., her son, Michael Mullenax and a daughter, Michelle Mullenax. She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Miller; a daughter and son-in-law Bonnie and Mike Bartle; daughter-in-law Cynthia Mullenax; step-daughter Nell (Steve) Cosilimon; step-son Carl Wilcox, Jr.; brothers Dennis Preston, Jeffrey Preston, Bob (Sally) Preston and sister Suzanne (Bill) Padgham and several nieces and nephews; granddaughters Renee Traver and Heather (Dan) Montgomery; grandson Mike Mullenax; step-grandchildren Jerry, Stevie, Amanda, and Carl, III. A special note great grandchildren Harlee, Xander, Ophelia, Logen and step-great grandchild Desi. She loved them all with all of her heart. Also special note, her life-long friend Donna Park. Mary's final days were spent surrounded by her daughters who helped her fly to her spot beside her son and husband. Mary was a sweet and gentle soul who touched everyone's heart. She was a huge BINGO fan and loved playing cards on Wednesday nights at the Oxford American Legion. Mary loved spending her Saturdays shopping and having lunch with her daughters. Mary enjoyed having her daily morning coffee with her brother Denny. At Mary's request, there will be no funeral. The family will gather at a Celebration of Life at a later date to be determined and will be shared. Any donations in her memory can be sent to the Greene Emergency Squad. Arrangements are under direction of Root Funeral Home 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, NY 13778 and condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com
.