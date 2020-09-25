Maryann B. MeadeVestal - Maryann B. Meade of Apalachin and Vestal, N.Y., passed away on September 23 at Vestal Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. She was 85 years old.Maryann is dearly missed by her family. She adored her family's trips to Cape Cod, watching her sons' soccer games, and teaching her grandson to properly crimp the crust on her delicious apple pie. Almost every conversation with Maryann became an opportunity for her to share her pride in her family.Maryann was short in stature but was known for telling some tall tales, much to the enjoyment of her family and her many treasured friends. She made a wonderful home for her husband and sons, and through her talents as an interior designer, also left her mark in the homes of her friends and neighbors. Maryann was an avid bridge player who enjoyed the game, and maybe even more, the time spent with her friends, who also frequently joined her for antiquing outings. She enjoyed flower gardening too.Maryann is survived by her husband R. James Meade, sons Christopher Meade and Mark Meade, grandson Andrew Meade, and brothers Anthony (Karen) Burshnick and Edward (Kathy) Burshnick, along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Mary Burshnick.Maryann was a member of Vestal United Methodist Church and served her church as a Stephen Minister. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to: Vestal United Methodist Church Memorial Fund.The family would like to thank the staff at Brookside Garden for their care during Maryann's illness.Funeral Services will be held Thursday, October 1st at 11 am from the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott. Burial will be in Tioga Cemetery, Owego. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home Thursday from 10 am until service time at 11 am. Appropriate precautions are being taken for public health concerns, including masks, social distancing, and managing the number of visitors at one time.