1/1
Maryann B. Meade
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maryann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maryann B. Meade

Vestal - Maryann B. Meade of Apalachin and Vestal, N.Y., passed away on September 23 at Vestal Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. She was 85 years old.

Maryann is dearly missed by her family. She adored her family's trips to Cape Cod, watching her sons' soccer games, and teaching her grandson to properly crimp the crust on her delicious apple pie. Almost every conversation with Maryann became an opportunity for her to share her pride in her family.

Maryann was short in stature but was known for telling some tall tales, much to the enjoyment of her family and her many treasured friends. She made a wonderful home for her husband and sons, and through her talents as an interior designer, also left her mark in the homes of her friends and neighbors. Maryann was an avid bridge player who enjoyed the game, and maybe even more, the time spent with her friends, who also frequently joined her for antiquing outings. She enjoyed flower gardening too.

Maryann is survived by her husband R. James Meade, sons Christopher Meade and Mark Meade, grandson Andrew Meade, and brothers Anthony (Karen) Burshnick and Edward (Kathy) Burshnick, along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Mary Burshnick.

Maryann was a member of Vestal United Methodist Church and served her church as a Stephen Minister. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to: Vestal United Methodist Church Memorial Fund.

The family would like to thank the staff at Brookside Garden for their care during Maryann's illness.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, October 1st at 11 am from the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott. Burial will be in Tioga Cemetery, Owego. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home Thursday from 10 am until service time at 11 am. Appropriate precautions are being taken for public health concerns, including masks, social distancing, and managing the number of visitors at one time.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 25 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
10:00 AM
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Allen Memorial Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved