Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
St. Ambrose Church
203 Washington Avenue
Endicott, NY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
4:00 PM
St. Ambrose Church
203 Washington Avenue
Endicott, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MaryAnn Neira
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MaryAnn Neira

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MaryAnn Neira Obituary
MaryAnn Neira

Endicott - MaryAnn (Flora) Neira passed away on March 6th, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents Arthur and Betty (Borick) Flora. Survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Roland "Butch", her children Anthony (Sue), Gina (Scott), and Bobby, 8 grandchildren, siblings Artie (Jackie), Betty Jean (Frank), Linda, John (Tammy), Angela (Fred), brother in law, Bob and sister in law, Barbara, many nieces and nephews.

MaryAnn was a devoted, wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a ray of sunshine. In her spare time, she enjoyed shopping, gardening, and entertaining. MaryAnn was a hairdresser for many years, retired from BAE Systems, and was part of the fundraising committee for the Dick's Sporting Goods Open. She was very much loved and will be greatly missed.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday 4 pm at St. Ambrose Church, 203 Washington Avenue, Endicott. The family will receive friends at church Wednesday from 2 pm until Mass time at 4 pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MaryAnn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Allen Memorial Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -