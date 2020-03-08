|
MaryAnn Neira
Endicott - MaryAnn (Flora) Neira passed away on March 6th, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents Arthur and Betty (Borick) Flora. Survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Roland "Butch", her children Anthony (Sue), Gina (Scott), and Bobby, 8 grandchildren, siblings Artie (Jackie), Betty Jean (Frank), Linda, John (Tammy), Angela (Fred), brother in law, Bob and sister in law, Barbara, many nieces and nephews.
MaryAnn was a devoted, wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a ray of sunshine. In her spare time, she enjoyed shopping, gardening, and entertaining. MaryAnn was a hairdresser for many years, retired from BAE Systems, and was part of the fundraising committee for the Dick's Sporting Goods Open. She was very much loved and will be greatly missed.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday 4 pm at St. Ambrose Church, 203 Washington Avenue, Endicott. The family will receive friends at church Wednesday from 2 pm until Mass time at 4 pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020