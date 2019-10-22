|
Maryann Sovring
Endicott - Maryann Sovring, 88, of Endicott, NY passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Morningstar Care Center in Oswego, NY. Born in Johnson City NY, Maryann was a resident of the triple cities area for 50 years. She was employed in the retail industry primarily as a buyer/merchandiser. She was predeceased by her sister Constance Ludlam and brother Dr. Armand Nicholi. She is survived by her son, Evan Sovring of Altmar, NY, her grandchildren, Evan Sovring Jr., Caitlin Sovring and Brianna Sovring and her great granddaughter, Jade Sovring. A family memorial service will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 2pm at Barber Memorial Home, Inc., 428 Main St., Johnson City. A private burial will be at Vestal Hills Memorial Park. Contributions in her memory may be made to the 441 W. Kirkpatrick St. Syracuse NY 13204.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019