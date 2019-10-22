Services
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
428 Main Street
Johnson City, NY 13790-1995
(607) 797-5722
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
428 Main Street
Johnson City, NY 13790-1995
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maryann Sovring
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maryann Sovring

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maryann Sovring Obituary
Maryann Sovring

Endicott - Maryann Sovring, 88, of Endicott, NY passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Morningstar Care Center in Oswego, NY. Born in Johnson City NY, Maryann was a resident of the triple cities area for 50 years. She was employed in the retail industry primarily as a buyer/merchandiser. She was predeceased by her sister Constance Ludlam and brother Dr. Armand Nicholi. She is survived by her son, Evan Sovring of Altmar, NY, her grandchildren, Evan Sovring Jr., Caitlin Sovring and Brianna Sovring and her great granddaughter, Jade Sovring. A family memorial service will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 2pm at Barber Memorial Home, Inc., 428 Main St., Johnson City. A private burial will be at Vestal Hills Memorial Park. Contributions in her memory may be made to the 441 W. Kirkpatrick St. Syracuse NY 13204.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maryann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now